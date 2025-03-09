Derelict properties across Wexford need to be brought in to use.

Wexford County Councillor Aontu’s Jim Codd says the ongoing housing crisis in Wexford can be partially solved by refurbishing and restoring derelict and vacant properties

Councillor Codd was responding to a report in todays Irish Mail On Sunday, where Aontu Leader Peader Tobin highlighted a figure of almost 4,000 vacant Council properties Nationwide last year.

Deputy Tobin says those properties would be enough to provide homes to almost all the homeless children in the Country.

There are currently approximately 30 vacant properties in Wexford, but Councillor Jim Codd has praised Council officials who sometimes go way beyond the call of duty to deal with homelessness.

He was leasing with an official late last night to resolve an individuals housing difficulties.

Councillor Codd also says the length of time a property remains vacant in Wexford has reduced greatly compared to a number of years ago.

Related