“Do not Swim Notices” issued for Carne Beach

Wexford County Council wishes to advise the public that “Do not swim”notices have been issued for Carne Beach, Co. Wexford.

Testing conducted as part of the Council’s normal monitoring of bathing water quality showed elevated levels for E. Coli and Intestinal enterococci bacteria at Carne Beach. Following consultation with the HSE, it is necessary to issue “Do not swim” warning notices at the above beach in accordance with the

Bathing Water Quality Regulations 2008 and in the interest of public health.

Further samples have been taken today and results are expected on Saturday 19th August at which stage the bathing prohibition notices will be reviewed. In addition, the Council’s Environmental Technical Team are investigating thematter.

Bathing water quality results for 18 Wexford beaches sampled over the 2023 to date bathing season, have been mainly excellent as published on the EPA operated website www.Beaches.ie

Wexford County Council advises members of the public visiting the above beach to please abide by the public notices advising against swimming.

Further updates will be issued through the media and via the Council’s

website https://www.wexfordcoco.ie/environment

More information on bathing water quality can be obtained on http://www.beaches.ie