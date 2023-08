Wexford have announced that Keith Rossiter will be their new senior hurling manager.

The former Under 20 boss will be proposed by the selection committee at their next meeting on Tuesday.

He represented the county as a player at senior level for more than a decade and is expected to sign a 3 year deal.

The Oulart The Ballagh man replaces Darragh Egan who’s two year term with the county ended with their exit from the Leinster championship in May.