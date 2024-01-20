Driver taken to hospital following collision in Castlebridge

The driver of a vehicle has been taken to Wexford General Hospital following a single vehicle collision on the R741 in Castlebridge.

It has been reported that the vehicle crashed into a wall earlier this evening.

The scene was attended by the National Ambulance Service and the Fire Service.

Following a long operation, the driver was removed to WGH for treatment.

The road remains closed and is expected to stay closed for a number of hours. Motorists are advised to expect delays while local diversions are in place.

Meanwhile, Wexford will be under a status Yellow weather warning as Storm Isha is set to bring difficult travelling conditions with debris and loose objects displaced. Motorists are advised to take caution when travelling on the Counties roads.

