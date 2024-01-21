Road remains closed and Gardai appeal for witnesses following collision in Castlebridge last night

Gardaí in Wexford are seeking information about a serious single-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in Castlebridge Village, Co. Wexford, on January 20th, 2024.

Shortly after 7:00pm, Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted after a car left the road and struck a wall on the R741 at Castlebridge.

The sole occupant of the car, a 30-year-old male, was seriously injured in the collision. He was taken from the scene by ambulance and is currently receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital.

No other persons were injured.

The scene is currently being preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators (FCI), with the assistance of Wexford County Council. Local diversions are in place, and updates on the road reopening will be provided on South East Radio.

Investigating Gardaí appeal to anyone with dash cam footage or who witnessed the collision to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station at (053) 916 5200 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

