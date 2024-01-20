Wexford only county to record fall in property prices

County Wexford is the only county to record a fall in property value in the past year

That’s according to the Irish Independent Property Price Survey which is published today Saturday

The index found prices nationwide went up by an average of 4 percent in the last 12 months.

Average prices in County Wexford are 343,000 euro, down 2 percent on last year

The market for townhouses is back reflecting those on lower incomes not being able to afford the more expensive properties

The survey also says there is a decent supply of A-rated homes coming on the market in all the main towns in County Wexford

