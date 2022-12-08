 €1,014,151 in Funding announced for 12 Wexford Community Centres

Deputy Paul Kehoe has today welcomed the announcement of €1,014m in funding for 12 Wexford Community Centres.

The announcement comes under the new Community Centre Investment Fund which represents the largest ever capital investment in upgrading Community Centres throughout the country.

•Castlebridge Community Hall €19,337.50

• Terrerath Muintir na Tire Community Council €25,000.00

• Ferns Diocesan Youth Service €82,190.48

• St Josephs Community Centre €80,500.95

• Bree Community Development Group €61,375.68

• Wexford Arts Centre €100,000.00

• Barntown Community €100,000.00

• Kilmuckridge Memorial Hall Community Enterprise €28,975.00

• Our Ladys Island Community Development €100,000.00

• 1st Wexford (New Ross) Sea Scouts €178,755.35

• Taghmon Integrated Local Development Team €107,391.40

• Rosslare Community Development Association €130,625.00

The funding will be used to upgrade, renovate and refurbish Community Centres, Parish Halls, Scouts Clubs, Youth Hubs, Family Resources Centres and Sports Complexes across the country. Welcoming the Funding, Deputy Kehoe said: Fine Gael in Government has showed time and again that we’re committed to community development. This ground-breaking investment in community centres will bring real improvements to the heart of communities across Wexford and will further accentuate the millions of euro of investment already put into facilities in Rural Ireland.

We plan to continue this investment and in time, I think schemes such as these will become as significant as the Sport Capital Programme which has brought local sporting facilities up a level that would have been unimaginable 20 years ago.

Examples of some of the types of work being supported include:

· Extensions to existing community centres

· The provision of meeting rooms, offices, counselling rooms and family rooms

· Energy Retrofitting/upgrades to Heating Systems

· Works to develop community centres as social hubs through the development of community cinemas, youth hubs and community libraries

· Works to upgrade kitchen facilities to enhance the delivery of Meals on Wheels

· Upgrades to lighting systems and stage areas

· Fire Safety Upgrades

· Essentials maintenance works, repairs to roof, re-wiring,etc

· Works to upgrade toilet facilities

· Works to improve disability access

· Replacement of windows and doors

· Installation of electric vehicle charging points