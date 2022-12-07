Gorey is in the top ten places to work from home in Ireland

Gorey has been picked as one of the top ten places to work from home in Ireland.

Ahead of new legislation which gives employees the right to request remote work, Switcher.ie assessed house prices, crime rate, broadband speeds and 5G mobile coverage among other factors to judge which towns are the best to work from home.

Gorey came 6th overall but was also picked as the best place to stay fit while working from home.

Enniscorthy was picked as one of the top 5 towns to work remotely with a family.