€64k announced for Wexford Libraries Digital Initiative

The Government has announced five County Wexford public library branches in Wexford, Enniscorthy, New Ross, Gorey and Bunclody will benefit from a share in a funding allocation worth €63,768.12.

On Saturday Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced funding of €1.3 million for the provision of new computers, laptops, iPads and other ICT equipment in public libraries across the country. The investment, under the Libraries Capital Programme, will assist our libraries in becoming more digitally inclusive.

Communities across the country are set to be benefit from the initiative – with a particular focus on supporting young people, our elderly and our disadvantaged. The funding will support libraries to become more digitally inclusive.

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne T.D explained, “this Government funding will go towards the provision of new computers, laptops and iPads to strengthen the digital facilities available to County Wexford communities. It reflects our Government’s commitment to supporting young people, our elderly and our disadvantaged in accessing digital facilities and strengthening their ICT skills. These devices will also play a role in providing literacy and technology skills training for those looking for work. Our County Wexford Public Library Service does great work in serving the community, I’m glad that this investment will support their good work.”

