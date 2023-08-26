Presentation Secondary School Wexford pays tribute to the victims of last nights crash in Clonmel

In a touching tribute, Presentation Secondary School Wexford have offered their condolences to the victims and the school communities in Clonmel following the fatal crash in Tipperary last night.

One of the teenage girls was a student at the Loretto school in Clonmel town, while the two others went to the local Presentation school.

Presentation Secondary School in Wexford took to social media earlier today:

The car in which four young people were killed in Clonmel last night skidded in wet conditions and hit a wall causing it to flip over.

Those who died have been named as 24 year old Luke McSweeney, his 18 year old sister Grace, and Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy who were also both aged 18.

All were from the Clonmel area.

The three teenage girls had collected their Leaving Cert results only hours before and were on their way to celebrate with friends when the tragedy happened on Mountain Road in Clonmel at 7.30 last night.