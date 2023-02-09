Elf Bars removed from supermarkets after being 50% over legal nicotine limit

Elf Bar vapes have been taken off shelves in supermarkets across the UK after the company admitted the products contained illegal levels of nicotine.

One line of the disposable vape pens had been found to be at least 50 percent over the UK’s legal nicotine limit.

Lab tests carried out as part of an investigation by the Mail found that the Chinese company’s ‘600’ line of vapes were at least 50 percent over the legal limit for nicotine e-liquid.

The current legal nicotine limit stands at 2ml, or two percent in strength, yet a batch of the models was found to contain between 3ml and 3.2ml of liquid nicotine.

Elf Bar has “wholeheartedly apologised” after carrying out its own tests on the products.