Over 4,000 Wexford homes, farms and businesses without power this morning

ESB have confirmed over 4,000 Wexford homes are without power this morning after Storm Isha brought down trees and power lines throughout the county overnight.

Nationally, 235,000 homes, farms and businesses have no electricity with Mayo, Galway, Roscommon and Kerry, the worst affected.

In Co. Wexford ESB crews have been mobilised since first light and are already on scene in many areas. Restoration is expected by 2pm but further outages are expected as crew work on restoring full power while working on the network.

Elsewhere a Man in his 40’s lost his life in fatal crash in stormy weather in Claremorris, Co Mayo on Sunday evening and a young woman is dead after a road crash in Co. Louth in the early hours of this morning.

If you want to report an outage contact ESB on 1800 372 999 & you can see all outages on https://powercheck.esbnetworks.ie/

