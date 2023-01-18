Enniscorthy flood relief scheme delays having a knock on effect on Enniscorthy

The constant delays in the Enniscorthy flood relief scheme is having a knock on effect on businesses and developments in the town.

That’s according to Wexford Hotelier Colm Neville who doesn’t believe that the scheme will be in place in his lifetime.

The multi-million euro flood relief scheme aimed at stopping annual flooding, costing hundreds of thousands of euro in damage to businesses and homeowners, has been refused permission on a number of occasions.

Speaking on ‘Morning Mix” Mr Neville who has invested millions into the local economy says the ongoing flood relief delays is depressing.

Tune into ‘Morning Mix’ weekdays from 10am to 12pm on South East Radio.