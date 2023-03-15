Enniscorthy to receive funding to boost local economy and address vacancy

The Heritage Council, along with Minister of State Malcolm Noonan TD, today announced that 11 historic towns including Enniscorthy will share €1.3m funding under the 2023 Historic Towns Initiative.

Enniscorthy is set to receive €40,000 under the initiative as part of a heritage-led regeneration plan. The funding will help to provide jobs through heritage-led regeneration, aid the rebuilding of local economies, and address vacancy with heritage as the consistent focal point.

A joint initiative between the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and the Heritage Council, this year’s scheme follows on from highly successful projects during 2018 to 2022. The HTI seeks proposals that encourage the specific re-use of historic buildings with works on this year’s projects to be completed before the end of the year.