Wexford weather warnings in place this weekend

More weather warnings are on the way for Wexford this weekend.

Storm Isha is expected on Sunday night with very strong winds forecast.

A yellow alert for wind is due to come into effect for the entire country on Sunday morning.

Senior forecaster with Met Éireann, Gerry Murphy, says the yellow warning could be upgraded to an orange alert:

“Sunday is going to be a very wet and windy day. Sunday night is potentially stormy. At the moment we have yellow level wind warnings in operation but they are likely to be updated to orange for some counties over the next 24 to 36 hours.”

