This Sunday, 9th April, is National Name Yourself Day. Giving you the opportunity to reinvent yourself for one day.

A recent poll conducted by nametags.ie, found that 14% of Irish adults would like to change their name.

The most popular names that people would like to adopt are James and Noah for the boys and Emily and Grace for the girls.

Lars Anderson from nametags.ie spoke to South East Radio today and he said that we often judge people based on their name, “57% of people surveyed admitted they had a negative impression of someone they had never met based on their name”.

Despite the figures, Mr Anderson stated that although people want to change their names, people seldom go the official route.