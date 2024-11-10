Six animal welfare charities in County Wexford set to receive a share of over €200,000 in funding

Six animal welfare charities in County Wexford are to receive a share of €203,956 in funding.

The grants, provided by the Department of Agriculture, are aimed at supporting local charities involved in animal protection, rescue, and care.

Among the beneficiaries, Wexford SPCA will receive the largest grant, of €98,375 to continue its work with abused animals, while New Ross SPCA will receive €10,000.

Other recipients include North Wexford SPCA, which will receive €49,500, and Seal Rescue Ireland, which will be granted €33,906.

Chippers Sanctuary in Gorey is set to receive €6,175, while Ten Lives Cat Rescue in Monamolin will receive a grant of €6,000.

Related