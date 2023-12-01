Financing to support the delivery of 98 new homes in Wexford

The Housing Finance Agency (HFA) has approved €358 million in new financing for Approved Housing Bodies to support their delivery of 1,234 social and affordable homes in five counties.

The new HFA financing, along with funds from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, will facilitate the delivery of 1,035 new social homes and 199 new cost rental homes in Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Westmeath and Wexford.

The new homes in Wexford will be delivered in New Ross and Clonard.

Announcing the €358 million in new financing, HFA Chief Executive Officer, Barry O’Leary, said:

“It has been another year of significant lending activity for the Housing Finance Agency, and it is a testament to how hard our customers are working to deliver social and affordable housing across the country.

Today’s loan approvals demonstrate a clear commitment from the sector to deliver a strong pipeline of new homes in 2024 and we will continue to work closely with our customers and Government stakeholders to facilitate this increasing supply of housing. “

Welcoming the new financing, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien said:

“Housing for All commits to increasing the supply of new build social and affordable homes and the Housing Finance Agency has an essential role in facilitating this housing delivery by providing long-term competitive finance to the sector.

Today’s announcement of finance for over 1,200 new homes in Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Westmeath and Wexford will ensure that the pipeline of social and affordable homes is strong going into 2024 and beyond. It also underlines this Government’s commitment to building more social and affordable homes and demonstrates the proactive approach we are taking to tackle our housing challenges.”

