Fionntain O Suilleabhain outraged at proposal that discretionary funds be withheld from councillors who voted against the retention of the LAF

A Gorey Councillor has expressed his concerns after a majority of Wexford County Council approved the retention of a +15% local adjustment factor on the Local Property Tax for the next five years.

This means the council retain the authority to raise or lower the local property based on local needs.

Following this at the Gorey Municipal District meeting some members called for the discretionary funds coming from this retention to be withheld from the 11 councillors who voted against it.

It was suggested at the meeting that funding should only go to those in favor of the tax hike.

23 councillors voted for whilst 11 voted against

Speaking to South East Radio was Fionntain O Suilleabhain

The outcome of Monday’s Local Property Tax vote was as follows:

In Favour: Cllrs Pip Breen, Aidan Browne, Cathal Byrne, Ger Carthy, Anthony Donohoe, Mary Farrell, John Fleming, Pat Kehoe, Leonard Kelly, Donal Kenny, Garry Laffan, George Lawlor, Darragh McDonald, Lisa McDonald, Barbara-Anne Murphy, Bridín Murphy, John O’Rourke, Michael Sheehan, Frank Staples, Robbie Staples, Joe Sullivan, Catherine Biddy Walsh and Oliver Walsh.

Against: Cllrs Pat Barden, Nicky Boland, Jim Codd, John Dwyer, Tom Forde, Paddy Kavanagh, Marty Murphy, Aoife Rose O’Brien, Fionntán Ó Súilleabhain, Jackser Owens and Raymond Shannon.

Related