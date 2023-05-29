Fire service return to a blaze in Raven Point

The Fire service is once again dealing with a blaze at Ravens Point this afternoon.

They have dealt with two fires there over the weekend, the current blaze is in a different location from the previous two.

Gardai are investigating the previous blazes.

This comes as an Orange fire warning remains in place from last week until later today with the public being warned not to light any fires or barbeques.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Senior Assistant Fire Officer Darren Bucannon gave us this update:

“Wexford fire service received a call at 2.30pm for a fire at the Raven. Two fire vehicles from Wexford Townare in attendance along with a water tanker. The fire is in a different location from the two previous ones. Also in attendance is Coillte and the Gardai.”