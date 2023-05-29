Wexford’s Biodiversity promoted through Art

Young artists from schools all around County Wexford received their awards for the Wexford County Council Annual Artwork Competition 2023 in the County Hall on Thursday 25th May. The artwork competition is an initiative run by the Environment Section of Wexford County Council in conjunction with Wexford Naturalists’ Field Club. The theme of this year’s competition was ‘Wildflowers.’ Councillor George Lawlor, Cathaoirleach Wexford County Council, presented prizes to 40 school children representing both primary and secondary schools.

Councillor George Lawlor stated ‘that the aim of the competition was to raise awareness of the importance of Wexford’s environment and to encourage all to explore its uniqueness as something to be valued and cherished. We wanted all to further explore Wexford’s magnificent flora, to add a new dimension to a country walk by drawing your attention to the amazing but often overlooked beauty of what is growing along the way. Even in the earliest parts of the year, there are wildflowers to be found, and when you get into the habit of looking at every hedgerow, field, grass margin and ditch, you’ll be well rewarded. I encourage you all to look for the extra ordinary in the ordinary. Dandelions, clover, ivy and nettles are hugely important to the ecosystem. They provide habitats for the different stages of the life cycle of many insects’.

He stated that ‘The artwork displayed here today reminds, us all to look after our environment, a precious legacy for generations to come. We all have a role to play in learning more about biodiversity and protecting the natural heritage of Wexford.’

Councillor Lawlor thanked Don Conroy for providing the colouring sheet and thanked Wexford Naturalists’ Field Club for supporting the competition and sponsoring birdboxes. He also praised the young artists present and encouraged them to maintain a healthy respect for the environment as part of their lives.

The overall winner from Primary Schools was Conan Kelly, Wexford Educate Together National School and the overall winner from Secondary Schools was Mikolaj Perek of Colaiste an Átha Kilmuckridge.

Prizes were also presented for the Snap into Action Competition, which is open to both schools and community groups. This competition encourages people from all walks of life to take action against litter.

Kilmyshall National School received first prize in the Snap Into Action School Competition and received a prize for €500.

Tomhaggard Clean Coasts Group were the winners in the Snap Into Action Community Group Competition and received a prize of €500. Enniscorthy Community Allotments, Enniscorthy Tidy Towns and Kilmuckridge Tidy Towns were presented with runner up award of €250.

Councillor George Lawlor congratulated all involved and praised the groups for all their voluntary work in Keeping Wexford Beautiful.

Full List of Artwork Winners:

Junior Infants

1st prize Sadie Mae Earle Scoil Naomh Maodhóg, Ferns

2nd prize Erin Rowan Glynn National School

3rd prize Áine Redmond Ballymurm National School

Highly CommendedElla Xu Scoil Naomh Maodhóg, Ferns

Senior Infants

1st prize Willow Lacey Castlebridge National School

2nd prize Olivia Augustyniak Scoil Naomh Maodhóg

3rd prize Sarah Gainfort Castlebridge National School

Highly CommendedMillie Martin Screen National School

Highly CommendedClodagh Kehoe Castlebridge National School

1st & 2nd Class

1st prize Joey Fitzpatrick Sinnott Glynn National School

2nd prize Joe Casey Glynn National School

3rd prize Eoin McGrath Scoil Mhuire Rosslare

Highly CommendedBobby Murray Scoil Naomh Maodhóg, Ferns

Highly CommendedSophie Bates Barntown National School

Highly CommendedElvi Corcoran Screen National School

3rd & 4th Class

1st prize Antek Gawliczek Ballygarrett National School

Joint 2nd prize Katie McLean Bunscoil Loreto, Gorey

Joint 2nd prize Lauren Ivanoff Gaelscoil Moshíológ, Guaire

Joint 3rd prize Spencer Rothwell St Kevins N.S., Tara Hill

Joint 3rd prize Áine Kehoe Gusserane National School

Highly CommendedLavinia O’Donoghue-Donovan Ballyroebuck National School

Highly CommendedMia Sheehan Gaelscoil Moshíológ, Guaire

Highly CommendedOllie Bates Kilmore National School

5th & 6th Class

1st prize Mia Kent Gusserane National School

2nd prize Ella McGrath Danescastle National School

Joint 3rd prize Ciara Sinnott Danescastle National School

Joint 3rd prize Katelyn Corish Scoil Mhuire Horeswood

Highly CommendedAnastasiia Serduik Scoil Mhuire Rosslare

Highly CommendedEmily Xu Scoil Naomh Maodhóg, Ferns

Highly CommendedRuby Levingston Bunscoil Loreto, Guaire

Highly CommendedEimear Comerford Gaelscoil Moshíológ, Guaire

1st – 3rd year

1st prize Heidi S. J. Culleton St Mary’s, New Ross

Joint 2nd prize James Furlong St Peter’s College, Wexford

Joint 2nd prize Sidra Al Shahrour St Mary’s, New Ross

3rd prize Isabel Farrelly Millar Presentation , Wexford

Highly CommendedEvelina Zharska Selskar College, Wexford

Highly CommendedAva Fortune Presentation, Wexford

Highly CommendedAdam Skonieczny St Peter’s College, Wexford

Overall Winner Primary School

Conan Kelly Wexford Educate Together National School

Overall Winner Secondary School

Mikolaj Perek Colaiste an Atha, Kilmuckridge

Snap Into Action Primary School Winners

Winner Kilmyshall National School

Snap Into Action Community Group Winners

Winner Tomhaggard Clean Coasts Group

Runner Up Enniscorthy Community Allotments

Runner Up Enniscorthy Tidy Towns

Runner Up Kilmuckridge Tidy Towns