Former Mayor of Wexford says we need to ‘collaborate’ to improve tourism in the County

Tourism figures in Co. Wexford are down this summer compared to previous years.

Labour Councillor and former Mayor of Wexford, Maura Bell, says that although Wexford is one of the most popular counties for staycations we need to market more towards international tourists.

Councillor Bell says we need to work together to accommodate those visiting our county.

“We need to more proactively go after that international market and collaborate. There is no such thing as competitiveness, its all about accommodation and referral. This is not a ‘Me Fein’ thing, this is about the whole county coming together.”