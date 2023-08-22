Wexford farmer makes the 2023 FBD Young Farmer of the Year Final

The final six contestants competing for the 2023 FBD Young Farmer of the Year have been announced and a Wexford farmer has made the cut:
Conor Doran, a tillage farmer from Wexford
Dwayne Shiels, a sheep farmer from Donegal
Stephen O Keeffe, a dairy farmer from Limerick
Sean Kelly, a dairy farmer from Tipperary
Patrick Egan, a beef and sheep farmer from Mayo
Philip Tallon, a apple farmer from Meath
The final six contestants will now compete for the overall title of 2023 FBD Young Farmer of the Year. Category winners and the overall winner will be announced tonight at the FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Sligo.