Wexford drug driving incidents up 10%

Wexford Gardaí say they have seen a 10% increase in the number of people caught driving under the influence of drugs in Co. Wexford.

This year 34 people have so far been caught drug driving comapred to 29 for the same time last year.

Sergeant Eddie Wilde says the drug problem nationwide and locally is serious problem.

The penalty for drug driving is the same as for drink driving – a maximum of €5,000 fine and up to 6 months imprisonment on summary conviction.

The figures have been released when a new Garda Rostering System has been proposed by Commissioner Drew Harris.

This roster will see Wexford Gardaí that work in drugs and community policing units be re-deployed as part of major reform within An Garda Siochana.

From November 4th, more than 20 Gardaí will be issued a new rostering system, and will no longer be assigned full-time roles in drug and community policing in Wexford.