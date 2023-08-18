Free in-person courses to support people with arthritis in Enniscorthy 

Arthritis Ireland is delighted to announce that their in-person Living Well with Arthritis courses will commence from September 2023.

The venue for the course is Riverside Park Hotel and Leisure Club, commencing Thursday 28th September and ending 2nd November from 2pm-4.30pm.

The course consists of 6 weekly sessions, with each session lasting 2.5 hours. The course is suitable for people with any form of arthritis.

The Living Well with Arthritis course gives people with arthritis the tools and techniques to help them better manage their condition. This includes managing pain and fatigue, reducing reliance on health professionals and medication, and improving a person’s overall sense of well-being. The courses also offer participants the opportunity to connect with others living with the condition. Booking is essential and places are limited.

To secure your place visit www.arthritisireland.ie or Living Well with Arthritis