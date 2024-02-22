Free tours for all Patrick’s and Patricia’s this St. Patrick’s Day at Hook Lighthouse

Hook Lighthouse sitting on the tip of the Hook Peninsula is offering visitors named ‘Patrick’ and ‘Patricia’ the chance to enjoy a free tour this St. Patrick’s Day plus there will be snake hunts for all the family to enjoy!

The medieval lighthouse is celebrating all that is uniquely Irish from a green theme at the café and a celebration of Paddy’s, Patrick’s, Pat’s and Patricia’s plus there will be a Snake Hunt at 2 pm and 3 pm on the lighthouse lawns.

The award-winning Hook Lighthouse Visitor Centre offers experiential guided tours of the Medieval Hook Lighthouse Tower, sharing with visitors one of the greatest stories on Ireland’s Ancient East.

Hook Lighthouse truly is one of a kind. Purpose-built as a lighthouse 800 years ago, and still fully operational today, it is the oldest intact operational Lighthouse in the World.

The Hook Lighthouse tour has been voted as one of the best experiences in Ireland, it’s no surprise that the local Tour guides are renowned for their friendly, knowledgeable and entertaining style, making each tour experience unique. A tour guide will take you through time as you walk the same steps as generations of Lighthouse keepers, with fascinating insights, stories and facts of this unique building. The tour culminates on the Lighthouse Balcony where visitors are greeted with spectacular views over the Celtic Sea and Waterford Estuary.

The Visitor Centre has much to offer including free indoor and outdoor exhibits, Art and Crafts, a gift shop and a Café with an extensive menu showcasing local and Seafood specialities.

Guided tours are on offer 7 days a week at Hook Lighthouse, sharing with visitors one of the greatest stories on Ireland’s Ancient East. To book a tour call 051 397055 and for further details see http://www.hookheritage.ie

