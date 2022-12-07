Funding for redevelopment of Fethard Harbour slipway and beach access doubled

Fethard Harbour is one of the major beneficiaries of the latest round of Brexit Adjustment Reserve Fund allocations through the Department of Agriculture.

The Fethard Harbour project will receive Government funding of €522,000, an increase on the €255,000 sum allocated towards the project earlier this year.

This investment will support the local RNLI and Coastguard units in maintaining safe access to the slipway

Welcoming the news, Minister James Browne says The redevelopment will serve as a major investment that will make the slipway and beach access safer

Cahore Harbour will receive €38,000 towards slipway works while Duncannon Harbour will benefit from a grant of €23,750 towards improved mooring points.

Small increases in funding have also been approved for projects at Wexford Harbour and Kilmore Quay.