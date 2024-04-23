Funding of €1,470,330 granted for Co. Wexford rural laneways

Co. Wexford has been allocated €1,470,330 for repairs and improvement works on non-public rural roads and laneways.

Under the Local Improvement Scheme the funding will allow works to be carried out across 2024 and 2025 on roads not normally maintained by the local authorities.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys says the funding will aid vital road infrastructure in rural Ireland, providing access to people’s homes and farms.

Speaking as she announced the allocation today, Minister Humphreys said:

“I am delighted to announce record funding of €40 million for the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS), which will improve hundreds of rural roads and laneways across the country.

“LIS is a critical source of funding for small non-public roads not normally maintained by local authorities.

“It’s a fantastic scheme under which the homeowners and farmers who use the lane make a small local contribution and the Government provides the balance of funding to ensure that people can access their homes and farms on good quality surfaces.

Minister Humphreys continued:

“I am also amending the LIS criteria so that only one herd number will be required for a valid LIS application. Up to now, two herd numbers were required to be using the lane. I am making this change in response to feedback I have received from local representatives and it will ensure that more families can now qualify for the scheme.

“I am also aware that Local Authorities need to carry out LIS works when weather conditions are favorable. In recognition of this and in order to help local authorities better plan their work programmes, I am providing greater flexibility so that Local Authorities can use their allocation throughout 2024 and 2025.

