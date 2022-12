Wexford Gardai have renewed their appeal for witnesses following a fatal accident on the N25 at Killinick on the road between Wexford and Rosslare last Friday evening

A local man in his eighties who was a pedestrian was fatally injured in the crash

Sergeant Stephen Ennis is asking motorists who may have travelling in the area between 4.45 and 5.15 on the 16th December to make contact with Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200

The accident involved the pedestrian and a small van