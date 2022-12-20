Gorey garda injured after being dragged by stolen car

A garda has been injured while trying to stop a stolen car in north Wexford.

Gardaí say he was dragged “for a distance” before falling from the vehicle, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The car in question was stolen from a home in Gorey late Monday evening.

Gardaí later located it parked in the Willow Park area of the town in the early hours of the morning.

They approached the car on foot, however, the driver drove away and a garda was carried for a distance before falling.

He was taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment of injuries to his shoulder and arm.

The stolen car was located again a short time later and two men – one aged in his late teens and another in his early 20s – were arrested.

Gardaí say the injured garda is receiving support from his colleagues and a counselling service is also being offered to him and his colleagues.