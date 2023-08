The lights are back on in Enniscorthy, for the past 5 weeks the lights at the bottom of the town have been out of order posing a danger to public safety.

Today Independent Councillor Jackser Owens confirmed that last night for the first time, the lights were on.

“Last night for the first time in over 5 weeks the public lighting in the bottom of town was switched on. Everyone is delighted with it because it is great news for motorists and pedestrians.”