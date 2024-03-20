Gardaí and Revenue Seize €2,010,000 worth of cigarettes in Gorey

Gardaí and Revenue have seized approximately €2,010,000 of cigarettes following a joint operation in Co. Wexford, on Monday 18th March 2024.

Wexford Gardaí conducted searches of a yard in Gorey and recovered approximately 2.4 million cigarettes with an estimated retail value of over €2,010,000.

Revenue Customs Officers have seized the cigarettes which have now been taken for further examination.

Four men were arrested at the scene and conveyed to Garda stations in Co. Wexford. The four men were released and one of the men was subsequently arrested by Revenue Officers.

The man, aged in his 40s, has been charged by Revenue Officers and is scheduled to appear before Gorey District Court this morning, Wednesday 20th March 2024.

This investigation is ongoing.

