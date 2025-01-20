Gardaí Seek Witnesses and Dash-Cam Footage following Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Barntown

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Barntown on Saturday evening

The single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle occurred on the R738 at Knockeen shortly before 6:15pm.

The motorcyclist, a male in his 50s, was fatally injured in the collision.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem examination will take place.

There were no other injuries reported.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between 5:30pm and 6:30pm are to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

