George Lawlor selected as Labour’s spokesperson on Enterprise, Tourism and Employment

A Wexford TD has received an elevation within his party.

Labour’s George Lawlor has been named the party’s spokesperson on Enterprise, Tourism and Employment.

The former Mayor of Wexford says that he’s looking forward to working on policy development to help drive economic growth and sustainable tourism, but is mindful of the threats coming from overseas:

“I’m delighted to be appointed as the Enterprise, Tourism and Employment spokesperson for the Labour Party by Ivana Bacik this week. It is an extremely important portfolio and its importance, I suppose, has grown in recent times as we see the implications of some of the moves across the water by President Trump in the areas of business and trade – and enterprise obviously is a key component of that.”

