Go fund me set up for Wexford family following devastating fire

A Go Fund me Page has been set up for a Wexford Family whose home was burnt down on Tuesday

The house fire at the corner of Devereux Villas & Green Street in Wexford town saw 3 Fire units and a water tanker in attendence

The Murphy Family now are in urgent need of support to rebuild and recover

Speaking to Alan Corcoran Robby Murphy said even a small donation would help to rebuild the families lives

You can find the page here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-to-help-the-murphy-family?utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet_ai&utm_content=amp1v2&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=email

