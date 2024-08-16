More than €9.1 Million in ICOB grants to Wexford Businesses

Fianna Fáil Minister of State and Wexford TD James Browne has confirmed more than €9.1 million has been paid to Wexford businesses under the Increased Cost of Business (ICOB) scheme.

It comes as Minister Browne’s party colleague Minister of State for Trade Promotion Dara Calleary TD, confirmed payments under the Government grant scheme reached more than €200 million nationwide to some 81,000 small and medium sized businesses (SMEs).

The ICOB grant was designed to help SMEs with the increased costs associated with running a business and was administered by the local authorities on behalf of the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

“I’m delighted that nationwide payments under the Increased Cost of Business Scheme have exceeded the €200 million mark,” Minister Browne said.

“These funds are directly helping small and medium sized businesses across the country deal with day-to-day expenses. It’s a practical and targeted Government support.

“In Wexford, a total of €9,118,131 worth of payments were issued to businesses in the county. Some 2,846 businesses received €5,397,299 in the first tranche of payments and 1,623 businesses received €3,720,832 in the second round of payments.

“These significant sums of money going directly to local businesses to assist them with ongoing challenges.”

“Fianna Fáil in Government is committed to helping small businesses across the country.”

Nationwide, some 71,672 small and medium sized businesses have received their first payments, totalling €148 million, under the scheme. A further €58 million in second payments have been made, bringing the total to €205 million to date.

A total of €257 million is available under the scheme and further payments continue be made on a daily basis.

