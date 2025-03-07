Gorey Councillor Calls for Conversion of Ballyfad National School into a Special School

Gorey Councillor Darragh McDonald has expressed his disappointment over the closure of Ballyfad National School, a move that marks the end of an institution that has served generations of families in the area.

Speaking to South East Radio News Cllr. McDonald acknowledged the emotional impact of the closure, especially for the local community, which has seen many generations attend the school. However, he also emphasised that closures like this are becoming increasingly common for rural schools across the country, calling for a renewed focus on rural development to ensure these schools remain viable and continue to serve their communities.

In light of the closure, McDonald sees an opportunity to repurpose the school for a new purpose, making representations to the government to convert the facility into a special school. He pointed out that, given the current funding challenges, the existing infrastructure of the school, which is already 90% of the way to being usable, could be upgraded to meet the standards required for a special education facility. He stressed that while these schools don’t need to be ultra-modern or purpose-built from scratch, they should provide the necessary access to education for children, especially those on waiting lists for special education services.

“Not everything needs to be the most brand new, state-of-the-art facility,” he said, “What’s most important is providing these families and children with access to education.” He went on to emphasise that while the ideal scenario may be to build best-in-class facilities, the immediate need is to start with something functional and accessible. With the right investments, he believes the school could be transformed to meet the community’s needs while also allowing for future improvements, such as sensory rooms or specialized teachers.

The Councillor also highlighted the unique advantages of the Ballyfad National School site, including its spacious grounds, which could be ideal for adapted playgrounds, car parking, and mobility accommodations. He noted that these types of facilities are often difficult to implement in urban centers due to space limitations, making the school site a prime location for such a project.

Cllr. McDonald who is also a triple amputee and former board member of the disability federation of Ireland is hopeful that the government will act quickly on this proposal, viewing it as an opportunity to not only serve the local community but also as a potential model for other rural areas facing similar challenges.

