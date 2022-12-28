GPs across Wexford and nationwide asked to consider working longer shifts and weekends to cope with a surge in viruses.

GPs across Wexford and nationwide have been asked to consider working longer shifts and weekends to cope with a surge in viruses.

21 people are on trolleys in Wexford general Hospital today. Out of the 21 we know that 18 people are on trolleys in the emergency department and 3 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital, according to the INMO’s Trolley Watch.

Meanwhile 737 people are in hospital with Covid-19 today as the country’s health system deals with a trio of viruses.As well as the surge in Covid hospitalisations, admissions for flu and RSV are also on the rise.

The HSE and IMO have asked GPs to consider working longer shifts and weekends to cope with the increased demand on health services.