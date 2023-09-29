House prices in Wexford the third quarter of 2023 were 4% higher than a year previously

House prices in Co Wexford are still going up but not as quickly as last year.

The latest daft.ie report released today shows in the third quarter of 2023 house prices were 4% higher than a year previously. This is compared to a rise of 10% seen a year ago. The average price of a home is now €289,000, 12% below its Celtic Tiger peak.

Nationally, housing prices in the third quarter of 2023 were 1.1% higher than a year ago, according to the latest House Price Report released today by Ireland’s largest property website, Daft.ie.

The typical listed price nationwide in the third quarter of the year was €322,602, 3.7% higher than a year ago and roughly 13% below the Celtic Tiger peak.

Prices in Dublin in the third quarter of the year were just 1.4% higher than a year ago, the lowest rate of inflation since prices started to rebound in late 2020.Looking at the second quarter compared to the first, prices rise – and by an average of 2.4% nationally.Prices in Cork city were just 1.7% higher, year-on-year, while in Galway, Limerick and Waterford cities, the rate of annual increase was higher – at between 3.9% and 4.7%.

Outside the main cities, inflation was typically greater, with year-on-year increases of 4% in Leinster, almost 6% in Munster and just over 8% in Connacht-Ulster.The number of homes available to buy nationwide on September 1st stood at just under 12,200. This is down over 20% year-on-year, compared to the almost 15,500 available to buy on the same date a year previously.

Economist and author of the report Ronan Lyons says house price inflation is easing in urban areas, but the picture is different outside of cities.

