National Broadband Plan connection now available for Wexford homes near Rosslare

National Broadband Ireland, the company delivering the new future-proofed, high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan on behalf of the Government, has said that almost 3,200 Wexford properties in its Tomhaggard deployment area can now pre-order a high-speed fibre broadband connection. The area covers the rural surrounds of Rosslare, Saint Helen’s, Lady’s Island and Tomhaggard.

23,000 premises in County Wexford are included in the State’s Intervention Area, which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms, and schools. As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, County Wexford will receive €88M of Government investment under the National Broadband Plan.

There are 3,198 Wexford premises in the Tomhaggard deployment area that can join the National Broadband Ireland network. National Broadband Ireland is calling on people living near Rosslare to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

Works have already been completed in other parts of Wexford and there is a total of 11,092 premises that are available to pre-order or order high-speed, reliable broadband across the county with 2,457 connections made so far. National Broadband Ireland is calling on people to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce that Wexford premises near Rosslare can now order high-speed broadband services through the National Broadband Ireland network. This will enable users to experience the life-changing benefits that high-speed broadband provides.

“Presently, over 11,000 homes, businesses and farms can order high-speed fibre broadband to connect to the National Broadband Network in County Wexford. This includes almost 3,800 premises in the rural surrounds of Wexford and over 4,400 in Ballycarney.”

