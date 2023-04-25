HPV vaccine catch-up in Co. Wexford

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare, as part of the “Laura Brennan HPV Catch-Up Programme”, are holding clinics (by appointment) for some people aged 16 or older who did not yet get the papillomaviruses (HPV) vaccine.

Eligible people can register on www.hpv.ie for an appointment for a free vaccine, offered as part of the Laura Brennan Catch Up Programme – an initiative supported by Bernie and Larry Brennan, parents of the late Laura Brennan who campaigned for higher uptake of the HPV vaccine before her death from cervical cancer in 2019, aged 26.

Clinics will be taking place at:

The HSE’s New Ross Health Centre on Tuesday 25th April from 2-4pm

The HSE’s Primary Care Centre, Grogan’s Rd., Wexford Town on Wednesday 3rd May from 2-4pm.

The 1st Year of secondary school immunisation programme for boys and girls will continue as normal throughout 2023.

Free HPV vaccines will also be offered to other girls in second-level education who were previously eligible to receive the vaccine and who have not yet received it. Girls aged 16 and older may also book an appointment online.

Free HPV vaccines will also be offered to second-level education boys in 2nd to 4th Year and those in 5th Year who did not do Transition Year, who were previously eligible to receive the vaccine but have not yet received it.

Relaying further detail and encouraging support across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford for the programme, Dr. Kathleen O’ Sullivan (Principal Medical Officer, HSE/South East Community Healthcare) says:

“The most common cancer caused by the HPV virus is cervical cancer – cancer of the neck of the womb. However, the HPV virus can cause other cancers and conditions that can affect boys, and since September 2019, boys have also been offered the HPV vaccine. The more young people vaccinated – both boys and girls – the better the spread of the infection can be controlled and cancers prevented.“

“If you are under 16 and want to get the HPV vaccine, you do not need to do anything for now. You will get vaccinated free of charge through your school or a HSE clinic in 2023.”

You can book a free HPV vaccine catch-up appointment if you are:

· A female age 16 to 24 years

· A male age 16 or older who started 1st year of secondary school, home-school or a special school between 2019 and 2021.

This programme is available for those aged under 25 years who were previously eligible but have not received the HPV vaccine yet. Eligible people can register on www.hpv.ie for an appointment for a free vaccine.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has recently advised that only one dose of HPV vaccine is required in those aged under 25. Most people will only need one dose of HPV vaccine. However, anyone with a weak immune system will require three doses.

Visit www.hpv.ie for information and to learn about the importance of HPV vaccine.

See also https://www.hse.ie/eng/health/immunisation/pubinfo/schoolprog/hpv/hpv-vaccine-catch-up-programme/