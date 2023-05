€2.4m has been allocated to Wexford for 2023 under the HSE Capital Plan.

The restoration of Wexford Emergency Department is a key priority in the plan, with further developments in the Health Service in Wexford included.

Funding has been committed to the provision of an Ambulance Station at Gorey District Hospital, the design, construction and equipping of a new MRI facility in Wexford General Hospital, an ambulance base in New Ross and a new build extension to Enniscorthy Primary Care Centre.