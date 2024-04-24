HSE National Ambulance Service now recruiting for a number of new roles in Co. Wexford

HSE National Ambulance Service now recruiting for a number of new roles in Wexford, Waterford and Tipperary areas.

New opportunities include:

· Intermediate care operatives (provides a dedicated patient transport/intermediate care service)

· Emergency medical controller (operates in a communications command and control centre within NAS)

· Student paramedics (paid for three year degree level programme)

Ian Brennan, General Manager, NAS Operations, HSE Health Region Dublin & Southeast says, “The National Ambulance Service provides vital care and support across the whole country, helping to deliver urgent medical care to those who need it most in the community. We are seeking dynamic people for these demanding and rewarding roles. We are looking for people who want to work in a fast-paced environment while making a difference in the lives of people at the time of their greatest need.”

The National Ambulance Service responds to over 300,000 ambulance calls each year, employs over 1,600 staff across 100 locations and has a fleet of approximately 500 vehicles. Paramedics play a vital role in the provision of emergency care to the community and are involved in life saving work at the scene of incidents and while working on ambulances.

The HSE National Ambulance Service, in conjunction with partners such as the Irish Air Corps, An Garda Síochána, Irish Coast Guard to name but a few;

· transports approximately 40,000 patients via an Intermediate Care Service

· co-ordinates and dispatches more than 800 aero medical/air ambulance calls

· completes 600 paediatric and neonatal transfers and

· supports Community First Responder Schemes across the country.

Would-be applicants can find out more, including opening times and deadlines and apply at: https://www.nationalambulanceservice.ie/

