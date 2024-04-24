South East Radio, the local radio station for County Wexford has signed a new 10-year broadcasting contract for a local broad-format sound broadcasting service with Coimisiún na Meán.

The station commenced broadcasting in County Wexford on the 20th of October 1989, with a dynamic mix of local news, sport, information and music.

Marking 35 years of broadcasting this year, the station will continue to shape the local news agenda, cover all of the stories that matter and entertain County Wexford under this new ten year broadcasting contract. It received many national radio and sporting awards for innovative, creative and informative programming content at the heart of our community.

It is the market leading radio station in Co. Wexford and recently increased its market share again, giving the radio station the highest percentage of daily listeners and market share in Leinster. The independent listenership figures published by IPSOS/MRBI confirmed over 73,000 listeners tune into the station every week.

Eamonn Buttle, Managing Director, South East Radio said: “When I launched the radio station almost four decades ago, I pledged that South East Radio would be for, and serve the people of Co. Wexford. I believe we achieve that each day and we will continue to serve our community in the years ahead.

“I would like to acknowledge the dedication of my talented team, who passionately present, produce, research and work behind the scenes to make South East Radio the success that it is.

“But as importantly, I wish to sincerely thank our loyal and dedicated listeners who tune into South East Radio every day and to the local business community who continue to support and advertise on the station.”

“This new 10 year broadcasting contract ensures that we will continue to grow and develop across County Wexford in the many years ahead.”

