New Ross Library granted €1,705,000 in funding

It has been announced that Government funding worth €1.705 million will be directed towards the cost of new and extended library facilities at New Ross Library. New Ross Library is one of 11 libraries nationwide to benefit from today’s announcement. The overall cost of its expansion will come to €3.41 million.

This extension and refurbishment project will increase the library size by 136% from approximately 410m2 to 968m2. The building footprint will be enlarged, and a mezzanine floor will be added. The accommodation will be mainly at ground floor level with some additional floor space at a mezzanine level that is serviced by a lift. The library will also have access to the large adjacent Library Park with its amphitheatre for outdoor events. The newly extended library will be constructed to enable it to continue to function as a My Open Library providing optimal opening hours to the public and acting as a focal point for the local community.

The new extended library will provide flexible space that can accommodate multiple resources including a wider range of book stock for all ages, IT capability, dedicated makerspace, sensory equipment and space, exhibitions, a children’s library which allows for leisure reading, activities and school visits, and a quiet area for study and research especially during My Open Library hours.

Welcoming the news, Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD commented “library services serve as an integral part of our public services, and I’m delighted that Government funding will support the expansion of facilities at New Ross Library. My Government colleagues and I are keen to ensure that funding makes a difference in modernising our public library service. That’s why I’m glad that €262,500 in funding has been awarded to support Wexford County Council’s purchase of a next generation mobile library vehicle worth €350,000.

“The mobile library service has proven to be extremely popular across rural villages in County Wexford. It forms part of our Government’s five year rural development strategy and today’s announcement serves as a further example of how this Government is delivering for County Wexford communities.

Welcoming the announcement, Fine Gael Deputy Paul Kehoe stated “Fine Gael in Government has focussed on investing in our capital and public infrastructure ensuring that Wexford continues to develop and grow and become a better place to live and work.”

