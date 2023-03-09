Irish Music Month Finalist

Our final finalist of the week Sean Mc Comish joined us in studio this morning on South East Radio for a song and a chat.

South East Radio is proud to be part of Irish Music Month which takes place for the month of March and we are searching for Wexford’s upcoming musical talent.

This initiative is run in partnership with Hot Press, and involves 25 independent Irish radio stations – including South East Radio – who through Hot Press and the IBI (Independent Broadcasters of Ireland) have received funding from the BAI Sound & Vision fund to promote and celebrate Irish music. IMRO, RAAP and MCD Productions are also supporting Irish Music Month.

During the month, a total of €105,000 will be paid directly to artists. The four station finalists who are shortlisted will receive €650 and €225 for their technical crew.

Stay tuned to South East Radio for updates and results.