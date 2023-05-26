Kilmore Quay, Wexford RNLI crew members tie the knot

Kilmore Quay RNLI crew members Michelle Hinchy and Trevor Devereux took a rare day off from the pager yesterday but for a very special reason. The couple switched their lifejackets and yellow wellies for wedding day finery to marry in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

However, the day could not pass without a stop at the lifeboat station and some photos with Kilmore Quay’s Tamar class all-weather lifeboat, Killarney. Between them the bride and groom have over 50 years voluntary service with Kilmore Quay RNLI. Michelle, currently the station’s only female crew member, is also training to become a lifeboat navigator. Trevor is a qualified lifeboat Coxswain and mechanic, and alongside his volunteering duties, recently took up the role of Regional Resilience Coxswain Mechanic working at other lifeboat stations when needed.

Speaking following their wedding, Michelle said: ‘We had a wonderful day. The RNLI is a huge part of our lives, and it was odd not to be carrying a pager today but fantastic to celebrate with all our family, friends and especially our RNLI family, some that had travelled from far and wide to be here.’

Members of the station team were delighted to join the happy couple on their special day and the whole crew extend their best wishes to Trevor and Michelle for continued happiness in their life together.

John Grace, Kilmore Quay RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said: ‘Michelle and Trevor are very much a part of our RNLI family here in Kilmore Quay. All of us at the station send them our congratulations and wish them fair winds and following seas.’