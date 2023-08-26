World class facility launches today in Murrintown

A community project in Murrintown that was 40 years in the making is marking it’s official debut today.

Deer Park is a shared space with extensive indoor and outdoor facilities including a children’s playground, sports hall, community library, kitchen and garden.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Lisa McDonald says the new addition makes Murrintown a very attractive area. Since 2004 Murrintown has been developed and is an attractive area to buy a house for people moving down from Wexford Town.

“This is only the beginning, the next stage is to build on it.”

Ms McDonald went on to state that new facilities are now open:

“Our coffee dock and remote working hub are now open. Its world class and has given such a lift to the communities.”