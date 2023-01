Whoopi Goldberg says she will do “whatever she has to”, to have Maggie Smith in Sister Act 3.

The highly anticipated sequel was given the green light by Disney Plus in 2020.

Maggie Smith played Mother Superior in the first two movies and Whoopi says the part is still hers.

Calling the Downtown Abbey actress out on Loose Women, Whoopi even said they would fly to England to film because they “just can’t do it” without her.