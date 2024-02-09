McDonaldʼs Wexford wins Golden Santa Hat Award for Ronald McDonald House Charities fundraising

McDonald’s Wexford Town have been presented with the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC Ireland) Golden Santa Hat Award for raising over €20,000, the most for any McDonald’s restaurant in Ireland, for the RMHC Ireland Santa Hat campaign in 2023.

This is the second year in a row the franchisee and crew members of McDonald’s restaurant in Wexford Town have received the Golden Santa Hat Award accolade.

The fundraising campaign saw over 90,000 hats sold during the Christmas period, 14,000 more than last year and over €197,000 raised across all 96 McDonald’s restaurants in Ireland. McDonald’s Carrickmines were also praised for selling the second highest amount of hats followed by McDonald’s Carlow Town.

All money raised through the campaign goes to directly to RMHC Ireland, supporting its vital work to provide accommodation and a caring and supportive environment for families whose children are seriously ill and are hospitalised or undergoing medical treatment at Children’s Health Ireland, Crumlin.

John Byrne, franchisee at McDonald’s Wexford Town explained: “I am incredibly proud of the team here in Wexford Town and would like to thank all our customers who generously supported the Santa Hat campaign. McDonald’s Ireland is very proud to partner with RMHC Ireland and help raise funds to support the invaluable services they provide to families. McDonald’s Wexford is a proud recipient of this award for a second year running – I am thrilled for our crew members as they are so passionate in supporting the vital services of RMHC Ireland.”

Joe Kenny, Executive Officer of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Ireland explained: “It is with immense gratitude, we celebrate the remarkable success of the Santa Hat Campaign 2023, which not only put thousands of smiles on a lot of little faces this Christmas but also raised over €197,000 to provide comfort and support to the families staying at The Ronald McDonald House in Crumlin. I extend my sincere appreciation to McDonald’s Wexford, whose unwavering dedication shone bright, selling over 10,000 Santa Hats. Their outstanding effort and commitment have earned them the prestigious Golden Santa Hat Award for the second consecutive year. Together, we continue to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who need it most.”

The Santa Hat fundraising campaign has raised over €1.51 million for RMHC Ireland to date since it first launched 13 years ago. The RMHC Ireland ‘Golden Santa Hat Award’ was first introduced in 2019 in recognition of fundraising by McDonald’s franchisees and crew members across Ireland for the charity initiative.

RMHC Ireland provides support to families 365 days a year, with the average stay in the house for a family in 2023 being 26 nights. Since opening its doors in 2004, over 5,000 families have benefitted from home-cooked meals, private bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, and laundry facilities at Ronald McDonald House in Crumlin.

To learn more about Ronald McDonald House Charities Ireland and the families they support, visit https://rmhc.ie/

